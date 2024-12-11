MHC refuses to interfere into Chennai Press club election

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court refused to interfere into the Chennai Press Club election as the notification has already been issued and dismissed the suit challenging the election.

Justice G Jayachandran observed that till the end of the election the court cannot interfere into it, while refusing to grant permanent injunction to the election.

Petitioner TM Viswanaath moved the civil suit seeking to permanently injunct the Chennai Press Club from conducting the election which was scheduled on December 15(Sunday) for electing its office bearers after 25 years.

He also sought to restrain the sub committee constituted by the guidance committee of the club to enroll fresh members to the club.

Senior counsel P Wilson for the pressclub submitted that the persons who held the posts in the club previously, were occupied the club and enjoyed their office for the past 25 years without conducting an election.

The petitioner without challenging the election notification and voters list, he challenging the election, hence the suit should be dismissed.

After the submission the judge dismissed the suit as the petitioner withdrawn it and the court also granted liberty to the petitioner to file a fresh suit after the declaration of the election results.