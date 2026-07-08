MHC orders private schools to publish fee details on notice boards and websites

On May 25, the Tamil Nadu State Information Commission (TNIC) directed the Directorate of Private Schools to ensure that all private nursery, primary, matriculation, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), and other board-affiliated schools in the State display their approved tuition fee details on their notice boards on or before June 5.

Challenging the order, the All India PrivateEducational Institutions Association, represented by its General Secretary K. Palaniappan of Chennai, filed a writ petition before the Madras High Court.