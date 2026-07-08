MHC orders private schools to publish fee details on notice boards and websites

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed all private schools in Tamil Nadu to display their approved fee structure on their notice boards and official websites, while disposing of a writ petition filed by the All India Private Educational Institutions Association challenging an order of the Tamil Nadu State Information Commission (TNIC).
After hearing both sides, Justice M Dhandapani orders that private schools must display their fee structure on notice boards as well as their websites. And dispose the case.
On May 25, the Tamil Nadu State Information Commission (TNIC) directed the Directorate of Private Schools to ensure that all private nursery, primary, matriculation, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), and other board-affiliated schools in the State display their approved tuition fee details on their notice boards on or before June 5.
Challenging the order, the All India PrivateEducational Institutions Association, represented by its General Secretary K. Palaniappan of Chennai, filed a writ petition before the Madras High Court.
In the plea, it was contended that the Right to Information Act does not apply to privateeducational institutions, relying on Supreme Court rulings. It was also argued that the State Government cannot regulate schools functioning under Central education boards such as CBSE.
The State Government submitted that only individual schools, and not an association, could challenge the order.