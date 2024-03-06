MHC issues notice to Isha foundation on allegation of discharging untreated sewage waste

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court (MHC) issued notice to Isha foundation and directed the State to ensure that no sewage waste is discharged by Isha into the nearby agricultural lands.



Petitioner ST Sivagnanan from Semmedu Village, Coimbatore moved the MHC seeking to direct the State to restrain Isha foundation from discharging sewage waste without proper connection and not to issue license to the foundation to conduct Shivaratri function to prevent the animals from nearby forest.

The case was listed before a division bench comprising Justice SS Sundar and Justice N Senthilkumar.

The petitioner contended that the Isha yoga center constructed to the extent of 192 acres at Velliangiri foothills, without proper sewage connection as it is located in the forest area. Hence, the yoga center discharging the sewage waste and effluent into the neighbouring agricultural land owned by him, submitted the petitioner.

"The sewage waste is not treated properly by the yoga center and disposing in an unhygienic way, which causing health hazard to my land, said the petitioner. The crops and animals in my farm are affected by various airborne and waterborne diseases and I have also fallen sick due to the untreated sewage waste from the Isha yoga center.

"The yoga center is now preparing to conduct Mahashivaratri event on March 8, inviting lakhs of visitors, hence the situation may increase the sewage waste discharge," submitted the petitioner.

The noise pollution and illumination of lights from the Isha yoga center during Mahashivratri disturbs the wild life and the elephants are facing stress, therefore it raft into the villages and endanger the life and properties of the people in that locality, the petitioner submitted.

Despite various representation made before the police and pollution control board no action has been taken, said the petitioner.

After the submission, the bench issued notice to Isha foundation retunable on March 27 and adjourned the matter.