MHC grants bail to DMK MLA GV Markandayan in CM Vijay threat case

Justice GK Ilanthiraiyan granted bail to Markandayan, directing him to file an undertaking before the Thoothukudi court that he would refrain from making such remarks in future. The Court also directed him to appear before the jurisdictional police station and sign the register for two weeks, except on the days when the Legislative Assembly is in session.

According to the prosecution, the MLA allegedly used insulting language and issued criminal threats, including statements suggesting that Chief Minister Vijay would be confronted inside the Legislative Assembly and physically harmed if certain actions were taken.

Based on a complaint lodged by S. Balasubramanian, District Secretary of the Thoothukudi North District, Kovilpatti, the Thoothukudi police registered a case against Markandayan under Sections 351(3), 352, and 353(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).