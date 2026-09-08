MHC dismisses Election Petition against Jayakumar’s Perundurai victory

Meanwhile, Thoppu Venkatachalam, who contested the election from the constituency as a DMK candidate, filed an election petition before the Madras High Court challenging Jayakumar’s victory. Jayakumar subsequently filed a petition seeking dismissal of the election petition.

Hearing the petition, Justice D. Bharatha Chakravarthy observed that no cause of action had been disclosed in the election petition filed by Thoppu Venkatachalam. Accordingly, the judge allowed Jayakumar’s petition and dismissed the election petition filed by Venkatachalam.