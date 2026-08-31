Ex-Minister Thoppu ND Venkatachalam quits DMK

Addressing the media here, Venkatachalam said: "Even then, it is under circumstances where I cannot continue to travel within the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam that I have come to the decision to quit the movement today."

However, he clarified that his exit was not driven by friction with DMK president MK Stalin. "There is no shortcoming in the love and affection between us. Therefore, the respect and honour I have for him will remain forever," he noted.

Venkatachalam also shared a copy of a Government Order (GO) regarding the Kodiveri combined drinking water project.