MHC directs government to consider NHRC recommendation to fill PO posts

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday (October 13) directed the State government to take appropriate action, based on the recommendations of the National Human Rights Commission, to fill vacant probation officer posts.
The court issued the direction while hearing a petition filed by advocate KR Raja of Madurai, who said that of 96 sanctioned posts of probation officers, 32 had been abolished.
At present, only 38 officers are in service, and 26 posts are vacant.
He told the court that the shortage affects the preparation of court inquiry reports, monitoring of those released on probation and prisoner rehabilitation across 38 districts, 219 magistrate courts and 125 correctional institutions.
Though he submitted a representation to the authorities on August 31, he did not receive a proper response.
After issuing the direction, the bench disposed of the petition.