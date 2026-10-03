Amendments in rules must to initiate parallel action against govt servants: Madras High Court

Observing that the present government claims to have zero tolerance towards corruption and is committed to creating a corruption-free society, Justice B Pugalendhi said that prompt action against government servants who violate conduct rules and engage in corrupt practices would send a strong message against corruption and discourage others from indulging in such acts.

“Therefore, this court expects the government to take a call on this issue and bring in necessary amendments to the service rules,” the judge observed.

The court made this observation while disposing of writ petitions filed by four government servants facing corruption cases and suspension following traps conducted by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC). Three petitioners challenged their prolonged suspension and the delay in disciplinary proceedings, while the fourth challenged the rejection of his request for revocation of suspension.