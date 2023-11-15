MHC adjourns the corruption plea against former minister R Kamaraj

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court (MHC) has adjourned the hearing of the corruption plea against the former minister R Kamaraj of AIADMK after the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption (DVAC) filed a status report regarding the investigation.



Petitioner Va Pugazhendi, a supporter of ousted AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam moved the MHC seeking to direct DVAC to take action against former minister Kamaraj on a complaint lodged by him.

The case was listed before Justice AD Jagadish Chandira.

The counsel for Va. Pugazhendi contended that the DVAC had not recorded his client's statement. The State Public Prosecutor (SPP) Hasan Mohammed Jinnah appeared for DVAC, said that there is no need to record the statement of the complainant during the investigation.

The SPP submitted that the investigation agency has commenced its investigation and there are 48 tenders that had to be inquired with a voluminous number of documents running to more than 24,000 pages. Further, the SPP sought time to conclude the investigation.

After the submission, the judge posted the matter to November 22.

The judge also appreciated the SPP for asking the law officers including public prosecutors and government advocates to treat the police personnel with utmost dignity. The judge also observed that the persons asking for alms also need to be treated with respect.

Further, the judge also observed it is time for police to reciprocate the respect by coming to court with proper instructions.

Some of the police personnel are coming to the court without any proper instruction on the case, remember the predicament of the law officers, observed the judge.

The Arappor Iyakkam, an NGO, also sought time to file a petition regarding the complaint given by the organization against the former minister Kamaraj. After the submission, the judge appreciated the organization for filing complaints against public servants after collecting voluminous materials against them.

According to the petitioner, during the last AIADMK regime after the demise of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, the then minister of food and civil supplies Kamaraj indulged in various 'nefarious' activities. During his ministership, he procured substandard quality of masoor dal which was banned by Jayalalithaa, and looted Rs.350 crore of public money, the petitioner said.