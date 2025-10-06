MGR statue vandalised in Madurai, Palaniswami seeks stern action against miscreants

MADURAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami condemned the vandalism of party founder and former Chief Minister MG Ramachandran’s statue in Vadivasal in Madurai district and demanded stern action against those responsible.

Unidentified miscreants knocked over the two-and-a-half-foot statue on Monday. The MGR statue was quickly reinstalled at its original location.

Meanwhile, EPS said that the CM Stalin-led government did not act as swiftly in the Namakkal illegal kidney racket as it did in the Karur stampede. Palaniswami stated that the DMK government acted within hours of the Madras High Court's order to constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the Karur stampede. However, he alleged that the government has been delaying the investigation and avoiding taking an appropriate action in the illegal organ trade issue, reportedly involving a hospital run by a DMK MLA.

“Interestingly, the High Court’s orders are of the same nature in both cases. This exposes the double standards of the DMK government,” he added.

Later in the day, EPS held a meeting with district secretaries and functionaries from the party’s Chennai, Kancheepuram and neighbouring units to discuss party affairs.