MGNREGS beneficiaries stage protest for not getting promised wage

TIRUCHY: Beneficiaries of MGNREGS in Ariyalur staged a protest demanding for disbursement of a promised wage of Rs 300 per day. According to the protesting beneficiaries from Chinthamani panchayat in T-Pazhur Ariyalur, they were not allotted work properly. Even if they come for the work, they are given only Rs 200 per day but in the neighbourring villages, the beneficiaries are given Rs 300 per day, they claimed.

They said that the officials refuse to give them proper response and mark them absent if they question them, they alleged. Owing to the issue, they blocked the main road at T-Pazhur for more than an hour. T-Pazhur police and officials from the panchayat rushed to the spot and held talks with the agitating beneficiaries. Upon assurance by officials, they dispersed from the spot.