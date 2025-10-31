Mettur water changes colour, pollution alleged

DHARMAPURI: Villagers living along the Cauvery river near Eriyur, including Nagamarai, Ottanur, Chellamudi, Poochur, Chithirappatti, and Goundanur, have reported that the water in the Mettur reservoir has turned green and emits a foul smell.

Residents depend on the reservoir for drinking water, fishing, and small-scale agriculture. They said the discoloured and foul-smelling water has made it unusable for both domestic and farming purposes.

The situation has also led to health concerns, with reports of viral fever spreading in some areas.

Locals alleged that chemical waste discharged from industrial areas in Karnataka into the Cauvery river has caused the pollution. They claimed that despite repeated complaints, no action has been taken by government officials.

Villagers urged authorities to spray disinfectants along the riverbanks, ensure sanitation, and take immediate steps to prevent the spread of diseases.