Mettur storage can run out in 16 days, government needs to have a plan, say experts

Arasu pointed out that the reservoir would reach the 10 TMC planning threshold by October 27 under the stated assumptions, and the government should plan accordingly to avoid any adverse impact on cultivation.

The water shortage would certainly have an impact in the tail-end regions. Wary of water availability, farmers in certain areas have not commenced cultivation, and it is up to the government to ensure availability for those who have begun cultivation.

Arasu stressed field-level inspection and localised water distribution so that command areas that are yet to commence cultivation are avoided, and areas where farming is under way are not left out.