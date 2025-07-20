Mettur dam reaches full capacity for third time this year; water release increased

CHENNAI: The Mettur dam with a height of 120 feet, has reached its full capacity for the third time this year on Sunday.

According to a report from Thanthi TV, the water release from the dam has been increased from 22,500 cubic feet to 31,000 cubic feet.

While the increased water flow has brought joy to farmers, a flood warning has been issued for residents living along the riverside.

(Further details awaited)