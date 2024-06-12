Mettur dam misses customary release day due to poor storage

COIMBATORE: Disappointment was in store for farmers in Delta districts as the Stanley Reservoir in Mettur has missed its customary date of June 12 (Wednesday) for release of water after four years.



As the water level in the dam depleted to 43.52 cusecs on Wednesday, 8 am, as against its full storage of 120 feet, water could not be opened for kuruvai cultivation. Inflow into the dam stood at a meagre 404 cusecs, while 1,000 cusecs of water have been released for drinking purposes.

Water was usually released from the dam for Delta irrigation for 230 days from June 12 to January 28 for cultivation in around 16 lakh acres mainly in the Cauvery river basin.

“The sluices of the dam can be opened, only if the storage level is around 90 feet and maintains a comfortable inflow. Besides a failed monsoon, Karnataka’s refusal to honour the orders of Cauvery Water Management Authority to release water led to a drop in the storage position,” said an official.



Water was released on the exact date for four years from 2020. Even earlier, the reservoir had missed its date continuously for nine years from 2009 to 2019, except in 2011. The dam, which was built in 1934 was opened on the exact date for 19 years, while in advance during 11 years and delayed in the remaining years.

“This is for the 61st year; the dam is to be opened late. However, if the storage level fails to improve due to lack of rain, it may lead to a shortage in drinking water,” said the official.