Mettur dam discharge for Delta irrigation cut to 10,000 cusecs

The discharge was gradually reduced from 15,000 cusecs to 12,000 cusecs on October 10, before being further cut to 10,000 cusecs from 6 pm on Sunday. The reduction followed a steep fall in inflow into the reservoir, which stood at just 970 cusecs on Sunday.

Consequently, the water level dropped to 63 feet by Sunday evening, down 28 feet from 91 feet on September 1, when water was released for Delta irrigation.