Mettur dam discharge for Delta irrigation cut to 10,000 cusecs

COIMBATORE: The discharge from Mettur dam for irrigation in the Cauvery delta region was reduced to 10,000 cusecs from 12,000 cusecs on Sunday (October 11) evening, as a sharp decline in inflow and falling storage raised concerns over water availability for farmers.
The discharge was gradually reduced from 15,000 cusecs to 12,000 cusecs on October 10, before being further cut to 10,000 cusecs from 6 pm on Sunday. The reduction followed a steep fall in inflow into the reservoir, which stood at just 970 cusecs on Sunday.
Consequently, the water level dropped to 63 feet by Sunday evening, down 28 feet from 91 feet on September 1, when water was released for Delta irrigation.
As the reservoir recedes, large stretches of its bed have been exposed, revealing rocks and shallow pools. A Nandi statue that had remained submerged in the reservoir has also become visible over the past few days.
Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay released water from the dam for Delta irrigation on September 1. The State government had scheduled the release for only 45 days to support samba cultivation, leaving just four days in the planned release period.
In previous years, water from Mettur dam was generally released for irrigation until January 28. With the possibility of the discharge being stopped shortly, delta farmers are anxiously awaiting the northeast monsoon, hoping that rainfall will replenish the reservoir and enable continued irrigation.
Meanwhile, the inflow into the Cauvery at Hogenakkal declined from 3,000 cusecs on Saturday to 2,000 cusecs on Sunday, amid a lack of rainfall in the river's catchment areas.