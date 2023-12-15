Mettur court hands Salem man double life sentence for murdering twin sons

COIMBATORE: A 46-year-old man was awarded double life sentence by a court in Salem on Thursday for murdering his two children following a domestic dispute with his wife. According to the prosecution, Gopi, from Nangavalli in Salem had a quarrel with his wife Rekha in an inebriated condition on the night of 24 June, 2012.

The couple got married after being in love and they have three sons; 7-year-old twins named Nirmal and Niranjan and a 10-year-old old boy. Gopi picked frequent quarrels with his wife suspecting her fidelity and in a fit of rage, he strangled his twin sons claiming that they were not born to him.

Gopi was nabbed by a special team of police in Erode and lodged in Salem Central Prison. Following trial, the Mettur Additional District Sessions Court judge Deepa on Thursday found Gopi guilty of the offence and awarded double life imprisonment and imposed a penalty of Rs 6,000 on him.