Methanol used to brew spurious liquor in Kallakurichi sourced from Puducherry: CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday informed the Tamil Nadu State Assembly that the methanol that was mixed with 'paper arrack' in Kallakurichi's Karunapuram was sourced from Puducherry.

As of Friday morning, at least 49 people from the area have died after drinking the spurious liquor on Wednesday, as per media reports.

Replying to a special calling attention motion moved in the House on the issue, CM Stalin said that the methanol was sourced from Puducherry and that the government would go all out to bring the perpetrators involved to the books.

Also Read: Edappadi-led AIADMK MLAs evicted for creating ruckus in House over Kallakurichi hooch tragedy, allowed to attend later after CM Stalin's request

The chief minister also announced additional relief packages for the children of the victims. The package includes Rs 5 lakh to be deposited in the name of children who lost both their parents to the hooch tragedy. In the case of children who lost one of their parents, Rs 3 lakh would be deposited in their names.

The amount would be given to the children with interest upon maturity after they attain 18 years of age.

The CM on Thursday had announced Rs 10 lakh compensation for each victim's family and Rs 50,000 each to persons undergoing treatment from the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund.

Also Read: Speaker denied justice by not allowing AIADMK to flag Kallakurichi hooch tragedy in assembly: Edappadi

Police have arrested three people for selling illicit liquor in Karunapuram and seized 200 litres of illicit liquor that was found to contain dangerous levels of methanol. (With online desk inputs)