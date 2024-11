MET office issues flash floods warning in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: The met office late on Tuesday night issued heavy flood warnings to Tamil Nadu as the deep depression will intensify into a cyclone tomorrow.

A bullet in said the Flash Flood Threat moderate to High flash flood threat likely over few watersheds & neighbourhoods of following Met Sub-divisions.

They included Tamil Nadu - Puducherry & Karaikal - Karaikal, Ariyalur, Cuddalore, Dindigul, Karur, Madurai, Nagapattinam, Perambalur, Pudukkottai, Ramanathapuram, Salem, Sivaganga, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur and Tiruchirappalli districts.

It also said High flash flood risk likely over few watersheds & neighbourhoods of following Met Sub-divisions during next 24 hours. They included Tamil Nadu - Pudu & Karaikal - Karaikal, Mahe, Puduchery, Ariyalur, Chengalpattu, Coimbatore, Cuddalore, Dharampuri, Dindigul, Erode,Kallakurichi, Kanchipuram, Kanyakumari, Karur, Madurai, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Namakkal, Nilgiri, Perambalur, Pudukkottai, Ramanathapuram, Ranipet, Salem, Sivaganga, Teni, Tenkasi, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, Tiruchirappalli, Tirunelveli, Tirupattur, Tiruppur, Tiruvannamalai, Tuticorin, Villupuram and Virudhunagar districts.

It said necessary precautions to be taken.