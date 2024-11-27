Deep depression causes strong winds at Marina Beach

CHENNAI: A deep depression prevailing over the Bay of Bengal has been causing strong winds along Chennai's Marina Beach early Wednesday morning.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the depression is located approximately 470 km southeast of Nagapattinam and is moving at a speed of 10 km per hour.

A deep depression is one step away from being classified as a cyclone. If it intensifies further and becomes a cyclone, it will be named Cyclone Fengal, a name proposed by Saudi Arabia.

As per the current forecast, the developing cyclone appears to be heading toward Chennai. However, the eventual landfall could occur anywhere between Puducherry and Chennai or even beyond Tamil Nadu’s borders, potentially affecting Andhra Pradesh.

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Chennai has issued an orange alert, warning of very heavy rainfall over Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Ariyalur, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, and Pudukkottai on Wednesday.

For Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in a few places, with extremely heavy rainfall likely at isolated locations on November 26 and 27. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is predicted at isolated places on November 28, while heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places on November 29.