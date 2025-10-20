Met forecasts rain for 6 more days across Tamil Nadu as south, ghat districts get pounded

CHENNAI: Even as the Delta and southern districts reel under unprecedented rains after the onset of the Northeast Monsoon, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai has forecast widespread rainfall across Tamil Nadu for the next six days, with several districts likely to experience heavy to very heavy showers between October 23 and 25.

Tamil Nadu recorded 58% above normal rainfall for the month, with Tirunelveli reporting a 254% excess. The RMC has issued a heavy rain alert for 11 districts in the southern and Western Ghats regions on Deepavali day.

B Amudha, head of the RMC's south zone, said Kotagiri recorded the highest rainfall, 14 cm, in the last 24 hours.

A low-pressure area is also forming over the southeast Arabian Sea, and the Lakshadweep region off the Kerala–Karnataka coast is expected to intensify into a depression within 24 hours. Another cyclonic circulation over the south Andaman Sea and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal is likely to form into a low-pressure area around October 21 and later strengthen into a depression over the central Bay of Bengal.

Heavy rain is likely over the Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Erode, Theni, Ramanathapuram, Tirunelveli, Kanniyakumari, and Tenkasi districts. The rainfall will gradually extend to northern and Delta districts, including Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Thanjavur, Nagapattinam, and Mayiladuthurai, from October 21 onwards, RMC said.

For Chennai, the sky will remain partly cloudy with moderate rain and thunderstorms in some areas. Maximum temperatures will stay between 27°C and 28°C in the capital city.

The RMC has also cautioned residents to avoid using mobile phones or metal objects outdoors during lightning activity.

Heavy rain lashes Delta districts

Meanwhile, the Delta districts of Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagai, and Tiruchy experienced widespread rains on Saturday evening and Sunday morning.

Rainfall slowed down only after 11 am in many parts. Thanjavur received 31 mm of rainfall, Tiruvarur received 26 mm of rainfall, and Nagapattinam received 24 mm of rainfall. Hundreds of acres of land were submerged in water, and inundation was reported in a key part of the Delta.

South, ghat districts face the brunt

South districts, especially ghat districts, faced most of the brunt of the downpour. Rajapalayam received 110 mm of rainfall, leading to flooding in several residential areas in the town and nearby villages. Revenue officials have opened sluices in tanks across the taluk as a precaution.

Meanwhile, in Theni district, widespread rainfall has led to increased inflow into the Vaigai dam to 26,000 cusecs. The dam’s water level, which stood at 62 feet two days ago, has now risen to 68 feet. The first flood warning was issued when the level touched 66 feet. With the inflow still high, officials said surplus discharge may be opened once the level reaches 69 feet.

Public Works Department officials have alerted district administrations in Dindigul, Madurai, Sivaganga, and Ramanathapuram to stay prepared for possible water release.

As water is being released from the Mullaiperiyar dam into Kerala, a flood alert has been issued to the river banks in the neighbouring state.