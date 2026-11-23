Inaugurating a seminar on Mental Health Services and Development at the Government Institute of Mental Health, Kilpauk, he said that mental disorders were treatable medical conditions, but lack of awareness and social stigma continued to prevent many from seeking timely intervention.

“Just as people approach doctors for fever, diabetes or hypertension, mental health conditions too must be recognised as illnesses that require medical attention. The first treatment for those affected is the genuine understanding and emotional support of their families,” he said.