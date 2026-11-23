CHENNAI: Calling for an end to the stigma surrounding mental illness, State Minister for Health and Family Welfare KG Arunraj, on Monday, said that the success of mental healthcare should not be measured merely by medical treatment but by whether patients could return to society and lead productive lives, with family support and social acceptance playing a vital role in recovery.
Inaugurating a seminar on Mental Health Services and Development at the Government Institute of Mental Health, Kilpauk, he said that mental disorders were treatable medical conditions, but lack of awareness and social stigma continued to prevent many from seeking timely intervention.
“Just as people approach doctors for fever, diabetes or hypertension, mental health conditions too must be recognised as illnesses that require medical attention. The first treatment for those affected is the genuine understanding and emotional support of their families,” he said.
Recalling the pioneering contribution of Dr M Sarada Menon, India’s first woman psychiatrist, Arunraj said that she had transformed the Kilpauk institution from a facility largely functioning as a place of confinement into one providing outpatient services and facilitating the reintegration of patients into society. Citing WHO data, he said that nearly 1.2 billion people worldwide were living with mental disorders in 2023, with approximately one in seven people affected.
India’s National Mental Health Survey (2015-16), conducted by NIMHANS, found that 10.6% of adults surveyed had mental health conditions, while the treatment gap across disorders ranged from 70-92%. Tamil Nadu is implementing the District Mental Health Programme across all 38 districts. An Integrated Mental Health Programme will also be rolled out in 12 districts during 2026-27 at an estimated cost of Rs 26.87 crore.
“The initiative will strengthen mental health service units, counselling facilities for school students, regional tele-mental health centres, and addiction treatment and rehabilitation services,” Arunraj said. “The government is also prepared to seek inputs from mental health professionals, patients, their families, caregivers and civil society organisations to improve service delivery.”