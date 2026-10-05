Men-only feast marks Kottai Karuppanasamy temple festival in Dindigul

Kottai Karuppanasamy festival draws devotees

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the festival began with special pujas and deeparadhanai for the deity. As part of the main ritual on Sunday night, more than 100 goats were sacrificed as offerings by devotees whose wishes had been fulfilled.

The meat from the sacrificed goats was then used to prepare traditional mutton curry and rice in large vessels at the temple premises. The cooking continued through the night before the feast was served to devotees.