Men-only feast marks Kottai Karuppanasamy temple festival in Dindigul

CHENNAI: Thousands of male devotees from across Tamil Nadu gathered at the Kottai Karuppanasamy temple in Dharumathupatti near Vathalagundu in Dindigul district, where an all-night traditional non-vegetarian feast was served as part of the annual festival.
According to a Daily Thanthi report, the festival began with special pujas and deeparadhanai for the deity. As part of the main ritual on Sunday night, more than 100 goats were sacrificed as offerings by devotees whose wishes had been fulfilled.
The meat from the sacrificed goats was then used to prepare traditional mutton curry and rice in large vessels at the temple premises. The cooking continued through the night before the feast was served to devotees.
Only men were allowed to participate in the cooking and the feast, which is a distinctive tradition followed during the festival. Thousands of men from nearby villages and other parts of Dindigul district gathered in long queues to offer prayers and partake in the non-vegetarian prasadam.
The festival has been conducted for generations, with devotees continuing the traditional practice as part of their worship of Kottai Karuppanasamy.