Ensure people of all castes attend Kumbabishekam at Sathanur temples: Madras HC

The petitioner said he had submitted a representation to the Perambalur Superintendent of Police seeking protection for the ceremonies, but it was not considered, prompting him to approach the High Court.

When the matter came up before Justice V Lakshminarayanan, the counsel appearing for the police submitted that residents have been opposing the ceremony because construction is yet to be completed.

The respondents also alleged that the petitioners were seeking to exclude members of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities from participating in the function. They contended that the request for police protection was intended to use the police force to prevent members of communities other than that of the petitioners from participating in the ceremony.