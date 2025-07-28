Begin typing your search...

    MEMU services partially cancelled on July 29 and July 30

    Tambaram-Villupuram MEMU leaving Tambaram at 9:45 am will be partially cancelled between Olakur and Villupuram on both days

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|28 July 2025 9:05 PM IST
    MEMU services partially cancelled on July 29 and July 30
    X
    Representative image

    CHENNAI: Due to scheduled engineering work at the Tindivanam Yard, a line block/power block will be enforced between Egmore and Villupuram station from 12:05 pm to 3:35 pm on July 29 and 30 (3 hours 30 minutes). As a result, changes will be made in the operation of MEMU services.

    Tambaram-Villupuram MEMU leaving Tambaram at 9:45 am will be partially cancelled between Olakur and Villupuram on both days.

    Villupuram-Chennai Beach MEMU leaving Villupuram at 1:40 pm will be partially cancelled between Villupuram and Olakur on both days.

    TindivanamEgmore stationVillupuram railway stationMEMU services
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X