MEMU services partially cancelled on July 29 and July 30
CHENNAI: Due to scheduled engineering work at the Tindivanam Yard, a line block/power block will be enforced between Egmore and Villupuram station from 12:05 pm to 3:35 pm on July 29 and 30 (3 hours 30 minutes). As a result, changes will be made in the operation of MEMU services.
Tambaram-Villupuram MEMU leaving Tambaram at 9:45 am will be partially cancelled between Olakur and Villupuram on both days.
Villupuram-Chennai Beach MEMU leaving Villupuram at 1:40 pm will be partially cancelled between Villupuram and Olakur on both days.
