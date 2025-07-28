MEMU services partially cancelled on July 29 and July 30

CHENNAI: Due to scheduled engineering work at the Tindivanam Yard, a line block/power block will be enforced between Egmore and Villupuram station from 12:05 pm to 3:35 pm on July 29 and 30 (3 hours 30 minutes). As a result, changes will be made in the operation of MEMU services.

Tambaram-Villupuram MEMU leaving Tambaram at 9:45 am will be partially cancelled between Olakur and Villupuram on both days.

Villupuram-Chennai Beach MEMU leaving Villupuram at 1:40 pm will be partially cancelled between Villupuram and Olakur on both days.