Mekedatu dam: Farmers protest at Rockfort Hill

TIRUCHY: A section of farmers from Tiruchy staged a protest by climbing atop the Karthigai Deepam tower of Ucchi Pillayar temple at Rockfort Hill on Tuesday.

Among various demands, the farmers stressed on withdrawal of Mekedatu dam construction by Karnataka and a pension of Rs 5,000 per month for the senior citizen farmers.

The Desiya Thennindiya Nadhigal Inaippu Sangam has been staging a series of protests for the past few weeks for profitable pricing for the agricultural produce, waiver of crop loans, Godavari-Cauvery linking, monthly pension of Rs 5,000 to farmers reached 60 years, the monthly due share of water from Karnataka and drop the construction of Mekedatu dam project.

As part of the ongoing protest, on Tuesday, the members went to the Ucchi Pillayar temple atop Rockfort Hill and a few of them started climbing the Karthigai Deepam tower raising slogans in support of their demands.

On information, the Fort police rushed to the spot and held talks with the agitating farmers. Later, they climbed down and withdrew their protest for the day.