Mekedatu, crop loss aid issues roil Thanjavur grievance meet

TIRUCHY: Chaos prevailed at the Thanjavur Farmers’ Grievances Redressal Meeting on Thursday after two groups of farmers staged separate protests — one condemning Karnataka’s Mekedatu dam project and the other alleging improper assessment of crop damage.

The meeting, chaired by district collector B Priyanka Pankajam, had only just begun when a section of farmers raised objections to Karnataka proceeding with the Mekedatu project despite Tamil Nadu’s strong opposition.

They condemned the Supreme Court’s recent order permitting Karnataka to submit its Detailed Project Report (DPR) to the Cauvery Water Management Authority on December 8. The group raised slogans against Karnataka, walked out of the hall and staged a protest demanding Union government intervene to stop the dam construction.

Meanwhile, another group of farmers alleged that thousands of acres of paddy had been damaged by the northeast monsoon and the rains triggered by Cyclone Ditwah. They demanded a minimum compensation of Rs 37,000 per acre.

They also accused officials of showing a “lethargic attitude” in the enumeration process and claimed that the ongoing assessment through a mobile app would exclude many eligible farmers from receiving compensation. They further sought waiver of crop loans.

The farmers urged the government to declare the Delta a disaster-hit region and provide relief accordingly. They also demanded the cancellation of the licences of outlets selling spurious fertilisers.

Later, the protesting farmers returned to the meeting and continued participating. They reiterated demands for dryer machines at all DPCs and immediate disbursal of crop insurance claims.