    Medals of karate champs from Tiruchy stolen on Antyodaya Express

    Further inquiries are underway.

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|21 Nov 2025 11:57 AM IST
    Visual from the scene (Thanthi TV) 

    TIRUCHY: Medals and certificates won by school students from Tiruchi were stolen while they were travelling on the Antyodaya Express from Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday. The students had just returned after securing medals at a karate competition held in Gwalior.

    According to Thanthi TV, the group was on its way back to Tiruchi when an unidentified person reportedly took away the bag containing their medals and certificates. The theft came to light shortly after the train reached its destination, leaving the students distressed.

    The Tiruchi Railway Police have registered a case and begun an investigation to trace the culprit. Officials said CCTV footage and passenger movement are being examined to identify the suspect. Further inquiries are underway.

    Online Desk

