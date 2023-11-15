MDMK, PMK, VCK leaders condole Sankaraiah's death

CHENNAI: MDMK General Secretary Vaiko, PMK founder S Ramadoss, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss, and VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan have paid tributes to veteran CPI (M) leader N Sankaraiah, who passed away on Wednesday.

In a statement, Vaiko recalled that Sankaraiah fought against Hindi imposition and caste based untouchability and for the welfare of farmers and labours throughout his lifetime. "After I called on Sankaraiah in the hospital, I hoped that he would live among us for long. But he left us, " he said.

He opined that the loss has caused grief among the comrades who are fighting for democracy, secularism, religious harmony and labour rights.

Meanwhile, S Ramadoss said that life of any leader of left movements is filled with struggles but the life of N Sankaraiah had struggles as his life. "I have worked with comrade Sankaraiah during 2001 election and before and after that. We had mutual respect. Everyone should know about his life. The demise of Sankaraiah is not only a loss for CPI (M) but also for the entire left movement. In his condolence message, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss said that he was saddened by the loss of demise of Sankaraiah. He participated in all the political happenings of the state as well as protests. History of state politics could not be written without leaving Sankaraiah. He has mentored several young leaders, " he said.

Thol Thirumavalan, in a Twitter (x) message, said that Sankaraiah participated in freedom struggle and suffered in prison. "He contributed highly for the growth of communist movement in Tamil Nadu. His death is a huge loss to the communist movement, working class and the poor, " he said.