MDMK functions as DMK’s armour amid Hindutva onslaught: Vaiko

CHENNAI: At a time when the Dravidian movement is facing threats from RSS and Hindutva groups, MDMK functions as DMK’s armour, the party general secretary Vaiko said in a press meet.

Addressing the media persons during DMK founder CN Annadurai’s birth anniversary conference held on Sunday in Chennai, the senior leader added that Chief Minister MK Stalin, who is spearheading the Dravidian movement, has given several good schemes to the state apart from guiding the party successfully.

"In 2022, Hindutva groups held a conference in Uttar Pradesh and passed resolutions to rename the country as Bharat apart from shifting the capital to Varanasi from New Delhi. They also demanded Sanskrit as an official language. They demanded the cancellation of the right to vote for Muslims and Christians," he said.

He added that as the Dravidian movement is facing challenges, MDMK has already decided to continuously support DMK. "MDMK will work along with DMK on the lines of Dravidar Kazhagam. MDMK will function as an armour for DMK and its government," he said.

Responding to a question on the power-sharing demand of VCK, Vaiko opined that every party has the right to express themselves. Meanwhile, Vaiko clarified that MDMK will decide on participating in VCK's anti-liquor conference if Thol Thirumavalavan sends an invitation.

"However, MDMK is also at the forefront of the struggle against liquor. I have marched across the state demanding prohibition. MDMK succeeded in shutting down a Tasmac shop in Kalingapatti (Vaiko's native place)," he said.