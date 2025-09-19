Mayiladuthurai farmers protest delay in procurement process

TIRUCHY: With many regions witnessing continuous showers and the onset of the Northeast monsoon fast approaching, farmers in the Delta region's Mayiladuthurai staged a road block protest condemning the delay in procuring paddy by the Direct Purchase Centres (DPC) for the past two days, leading to piling up of stock amid fears of damage due to rain.

The protesting farmers claimed that there were 140 DPCs functioning in the Mayiladuthurai district, and the procurement process commenced around two weeks ago, alongside the harvest. However, the procured paddy stocks have not been transported to the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation (TNCSC) godowns for the past few days, citing the issue in transportation. The DPCs also put the procurement on hold for the past two days, resulting in piling up of at least 6,000 paddy bags in every DPC, and the farmers who had carried their paddy to the centres were asked to wait.

The farmers alleged that DPC staff have halted procurement from them to prioritise other state traders seeking to stock their paddy supply. The traders play a role similar to middlemen between the DPC staff and the farmers.

Irate farmers assembled at the Needur railway gate on Thursday and blocked the traffic, demanding the resumption of procurement and immediate clearing of stocks from the DPCs to avoid damage due to continuous rains.

They also demanded that the TNCSC officials stop the procurement process from other state traders and verify the genuineness of their chittas. They also alleged that the DPC staff get bribes from the traders and procure their stock at once.

On information, the TNCSC officials rushed to the spot and held talks with the protesting farmers. Upon assurance by the officials, the farmers withdrew the protest. The traffic was disrupted for around an hour on Needur Main Road.