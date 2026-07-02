Mayiladuthurai double murder: CPI-affiliated body seeks swift action from TN govt

CHENNAI: The CPI affiliated Tamil Nadu Oppressed People's Rights Movement has urged the state government to take swift action in the alleged caste honour killing of a young couple in Sathankudi village in Mayiladuthurai district.
In a joint statement, state president Po Lingam and general secretary T Lenin condemned the deaths of 19-year-old Parthiban, a Scheduled Caste youth from Sathankudi, and a college student from the Most Backward Classes community from nearby Puduppalayam village.
The organisation alleged that the two had been in a relationship for the past two years, which was opposed by the woman's family because of caste differences.
According to the statement, Parthiban had lodged a complaint with the police on June 29, alleging that five persons, including the woman's father, had assaulted him and abused him using caste-based slurs. However, both of them went missing later that night. Their bodies were found hanging in a grove near Sathankudi on June 30.
The organisation said several political parties and outfits, including the CPI, CPI(M), Untouchability Eradication Front and VCK, staged protests condemning the incident. It alleged that police had briefly detained and later released the protesters.
Holding the police responsible for failing to provide protection despite a prior complaint, the organisation alleged that the murders could have been prevented had prompt action been taken.
It urged the Tamil Nadu government to enact a special law to prevent caste honour killings during the forthcoming Assembly session, provide stringent punishment for those involved in such crimes, and initiate legal action against all those responsible for the alleged honour killing.