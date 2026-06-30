Tamil Nadu: Couple found dead, honour killing suspected

The Mayiladuthurai police that retrieved the bodies said an initial probe revealed that the youth M Parthiban (19), a mason from Pudupalayam village, was in love with the girl from Sathangudi village. She had completed her Class 12 and was set to join college.

When the girl’s parents came to know of her affair, they asked Parthiban to snap all ties with her. Her father reportedly abused him over his caste status.

On Monday, Parthiban lodged a complaint with the Porayar police against the girl's father and appealed to register a case against him under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The Porayar police then picked up three persons, including the girl's father, late on Monday.