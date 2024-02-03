May his efforts do good for TN: Vaiko welcomes Vijay's political entry

Begin typing your search...

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|3 Feb 2024 6:36 AM GMT
May his efforts do good for TN: Vaiko welcomes Vijays political entry
MDMK general secretary Vaiko

CHENNAI: Welcoming actor Vijay's political entry, MDMK general secretary Vaiko said that may Vijay's efforts create a positive situation in Tamil Nadu.

While speaking to the mediapersons, Vaiko said that in Indian democracy everyone has the right to launch a party like being entitled to vote. He also noted that Vijay has a huge following.

He added, "Vijay has done good things for Tamil Nadu and now he is entering politics. May his efforts augur well for Tamil Nadu."

TamilnaduMDMKVaikoVijayVijay's political entryActor VijayTamizhaga Vetri KazhagamTVK
Online Desk

