May his efforts do good for TN: Vaiko welcomes Vijay's political entry

CHENNAI: Welcoming actor Vijay's political entry, MDMK general secretary Vaiko said that may Vijay's efforts create a positive situation in Tamil Nadu.

While speaking to the mediapersons, Vaiko said that in Indian democracy everyone has the right to launch a party like being entitled to vote. He also noted that Vijay has a huge following.

He added, "Vijay has done good things for Tamil Nadu and now he is entering politics. May his efforts augur well for Tamil Nadu."