Matter of serious concern: SC on TN Guv's delay in clearance of various bills

CHENNAI: The Supreme Court on Friday expressed serious concerns at the Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi over the delay in clearance of several bills passed by the legislature and Government orders that were sent by the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly and State Government.

A bench of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra issued notice to the Centre and sought the assistance of the Attorney General or Solicitor General in the matter.

The bench posted the matter for further hearing on November 20.

Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for the Tamil Nadu government, pointed out that 12 bills passed by the Assembly were pending with the office of Governor R N Ravi.

The Tamil Nadu government urged the top court to intervene, alleging that “a constitutional authority” was consistently acting in an “unconstitutional manner impeding and obstructing'' the functioning of the state government for “extraneous reasons”.

''Declare that the inaction, omission, delay and failure to comply with the constitutional mandate by the Governor of Tamil Nadu/first Respondent qua the consideration and assent of the Bills passed and forwarded by the Tamil Nadu State Legislature to him and the non-consideration of files, Government orders and policies forwarded by the State Government for his signature is unconstitutional, illegal, arbitrary, unreasonable besides malafide exercise of power,” the Tamil Nadu government said.

The governor, by ''not signing remission orders, day to day files, appointment orders, approving recruitment orders, granting approval to prosecute ministers, MLAs involved in corruption, including transfer of investigation to CBI by Supreme Court, Bills passed by Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly is bringing the entire administration to a grinding halt and creating adversarial attitude by not cooperating with the state administration,'' it said.

On October 31, the Tamil Nadu government filed a writ petition in the Supreme Court against the State Governor over delay in clearance of several bills.

In the writ petition, the Tamil Nadu government listed out the 12 Bills that are pending with the Governor, despite the lapse of considerable time.

The petition has added files which are all pending with the Governor pertaining to the accord of sanction for prosecution and investigation qua various crimes of corruption involving moral turpitude of public servants and files pertaining to the premature release of prisoners.