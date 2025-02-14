Master plan for 136 cities, satellite townships around Chennai including Parandur getting ready: CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday said that the State government has taken measures to implement master plans for 136 cities including Trichy, Madurai, Coimbatore, Salem, Tirunelveli and Vellore.

After inaugurating the 17th edition of FAIRPRO 2025, a real estate exhibition organised by The Confederation of Real Estate Developers’Associations of India (CREDAI) here at the Chennai Trade Centre, he said Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) has also taken steps to come out with a third master plan for Chennai city.

Pointing out that out of the total State population, 48% are living in the cities, Stalin said since the percentage will increase in the coming years, it is important to implement real estate schemes to accommodate them.

Stating that the government would establish satellite townships around Chennai at Minjur, Tiruvallur, Thirumazhisai, Mamallapuram, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram, Maraimalai Nagar, Sriperumbudur, and Paranthur, the DMK president said in addition modern transport terminals will be opened next year at Chengalpattu and Mamallapuram.

He also said that the Chennai Shoreline Renourishment and Revitalisation company will develop four coastal areas in and around Chennai at a cost of Rs 250 crore. The Chief Minister also highlighted that following the request from CREDAI, the state government has implemented an online single-window system to get building permission. “Under this online system, the number of planning permissions for land and buildings has increased by 45%”, he said. Similarly, the time taken to approve plans has been reduced from 180 days to between 64 and 90 days, he added.

Claiming that the Dravidian model government understood the needs of all accordingly, Stalin said the State government's objective was to develop all the areas–rural and urban.