Massive fire breaks out at furniture shop in Coimbatore; electrical fault suspected
CHENNAI: A massive fire broke out at a wooden furniture manufacturing shop near Chinnavedampatti in Coimbatore on Tuesday, causing extensive damage to stock.
The blaze resulted in the destruction of furniture worth lakhs of rupees, as reported by Thanthi TV.
Firefighters rushed to the spot and are presently engaged in dousing the flames.
Initial reports suggest that the fire may have been caused by an electrical glitch.
