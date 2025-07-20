Massive Collision on Hosur-Krishnagiri Highway Claims 3 Lives, Injures 7

COIMBATORE: Three, including a seven-year-old boy, died and seven others were injured in a multiple collision on the Hosur-Krishnagiri National Highway in Krishnagiri on Sunday.

Police identified the deceased as Anwar Basha (30), from Bargur, his seven-year-old son A Ameem and one Bargathulla (65), who was behind the wheels of a load carrier vehicle, died on the spot in the multiple collision involving around 12 vehicles.

Police said a mini lorry, which lost control of the driver, had fallen on its side. Soon, a car, a two-wheeler, and another lorry rammed into each other one by one, triggering a chain of mishaps.

The injured persons were immediately sent by a 108 ambulance to Krishnagiri Government Medical College Hospital.

Police said a total of 12 vehicles were damaged in the multiple collisions that led to the disruption of traffic on the busy stretch for over two hours.

Krishnagiri District Collector C Dinesh Kumar and Superintendent of Police P Thangadurai visited the accident spot. The Gurubarapalli police have registered a case, and further inquiries are on.