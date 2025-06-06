Mass plantation, awareness rally mark Environment Day

TIRUCHY: A mass tree plantation drive and awareness rally marked the World Environment Day in the region on Thursday.

BHEL, Tiruchy Executive Director S Prabhakar who administered the World Environment Day pledge to the officials and the employees of the BHEL Tiruchy Complex, said, this year’s theme for World Environment Day, ‘Ending global plastic pollution’ has to be attended with urgency as the plastics pollution tend to severely impact our ecosystems and human health.

Pointing to the continuous certification of BHEL Tiruchirappalli’s Township as Single Use Plastics free township from 2020, Prabhakar urged everyone to continuously observe plastic-free lifestyle by using alternate eco-friendly materials and create awareness among the township residents about the dangers of plastic pollution.

While in Thanjavur, the civic administration undertook a massive tree plantation drive at the crematorium premises at Manojipatti, in which around 1,500 saplings of various species were planted.

Mayor Shan Ramanathan organised the event in which District Collector B Priyanka Pankajam, Corporation Commissioner Kannan, MP S Murasoli and others took part.

In Nagapattinam, the school students went on a cycle rally, creating awareness on protecting the environment.

Around 50 students from Nagapattinam Orathur Chidambaranar Middle school, who went on a rally from the school, completed it at Orathur GH which was flagged off by the Headmaster Siva.

The students insisted that the public use bicycles to protect the environment. They also raised slogans against the use of plastics.

Similar programmes were held across the region by various organisations.