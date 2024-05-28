Masked man attacks home-alone senior citizen in Tiruchy, steals her jewels

TIRUCHY: A home-alone senior citizen woman was attacked by a masked man and robbed of her jewels in Tiruchy on Sunday. It is said, Saraswati Devi (75) was living alone after her husband’s death at Srirangam Mangamma Nagar.

On Sunday, a masked man entered her house and started assaulting her by which she fell down and soon the miscreant snatched away her 15 sovereign chains and bangles and escaped from the spot.

On hearing the alarm by Saraswati Devi, the neighbours ran to her house but by that time, the masked man escaped from the spot. On information, the Srirangam police rushed to the spot and conducted an inquiry. A case has been filed and investigations are on.