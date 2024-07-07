Masked burglars rob daily wager of 43 sovereigns, cash, phones at knifepoint in Namakkal

COIMBATORE: Two masked men stole gold jewels worth 43 sovereigns, Rs 50,000 worth of currency notes, and two mobile phones by threatening a 53-year-old man at knifepoint in Namakkal on Saturday night.

Police said that Gopal, 53, a daily wager from Annai Nagar near Tiruchengode, was alone at home when two masked men broke in past midnight and stole jewels and cash from his bureau.

On hearing a noise, Gopal woke up and spotted the duo. As he tried to raise an alarm, the burglars brandished a knife and threatened to kill him. The men then escaped with the booty in a two-wheeler.

Upon receiving information, the Elachipalayam police rushed to the spot and held inquiries.

The police seized a crowbar used to break open the door, a water bottle, and some clothes left behind by the burglars.

A sniffer dog was employed to hunt for clues but was reportedly unable to find anything.

Police said that Gopal’s wife Madhu, 48, and daughter Sathya, 36, who works as a staff member in the Nagarpalayam panchayat office, were attending a temple function in another town at the time of the burglary. His son-in-law Boopathiraja was employed in a software firm in Bangalore.