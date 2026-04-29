Married one day, widowed the next: Inside Koovagam festival

In the Tamil month of Chithirai (April–May), the small village of Koovagam near Villupuram comes alive with thousands of brides in vibrant sarees, jewellery and matching bangles, congregating to marry Lord Aravan, also known as Koothandavar. Among them are members of the trans persons community along with men and even children.

The annual festival at the Koothandavar temple is rooted in the legend of Aravan, the son of Arjuna, who agreed to sacrifice his life to ensure victory for Pandavas in the Kurukshetra war. Before his sacrifice, Lord Krishna took the form of Mohini and married him, only to become a widow the very next day.