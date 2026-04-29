Married one day, widowed the next: Inside Koovagam festival

KOOVAGAM: “When the society turns us away, Lord Aravan embraces us,” said a teenager from the trans persons community. “This is the joyful time of the year for us. Next year, I hope to participate in Miss Koovagam.”
In the Tamil month of Chithirai (April–May), the small village of Koovagam near Villupuram comes alive with thousands of brides in vibrant sarees, jewellery and matching bangles, congregating to marry Lord Aravan, also known as Koothandavar. Among them are members of the trans persons community along with men and even children.
The annual festival at the Koothandavar temple is rooted in the legend of Aravan, the son of Arjuna, who agreed to sacrifice his life to ensure victory for Pandavas in the Kurukshetra war. Before his sacrifice, Lord Krishna took the form of Mohini and married him, only to become a widow the very next day.
During the festival, thousands of devotees dress as brides with the finest jewellery and flowers. The streets are lined with shops selling bangles and nuptial thread (thaalis), adding to the festive spirit.
“Once a year, we come here, tie the thaali, and experience the joy of being brides. The next day, we remove it as part of the ritual and return to our lives. It’s an emotional moment for all of us to stand here and be part of this tradition,” said Bavana, a trans woman from Bengaluru.
The central ritual involves a symbolic wedding ceremony where priests tie the thaali to the brides. The following day marks a significant transition after the symbolic sacrifice of Lord Aravan. The brides enter widowhood, removing their thaalis and breaking their bangles as a mark of loss and devotion.
“My son was diagnosed with typhoid last year, and after I prayed to Lord Aravan, he recovered. As an act of gratitude, I dressed him up as a bride this year,” said a mother, standing beside her young son.
Devotees flock here every year to offer prayers, believing that Lord Koothandavar fulfils their wishes. According to villagers, childless couples are blessed with children, and those who await for marriage will soon find suitable partners. People arrive with hopes and prayers, and leave with a sense of fulfilment and deity’s blessings.
“This year, I’ve prayed for a home of my own. I believe my wish will be fulfilled by next year. When it does, I’ll return to offer a gold thaali,” said Bavana.