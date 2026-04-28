Coimbatore's Surya Kutty crowned Miss Koovagam

The event was jointly organised by the South Indian Transgender Association, Tamil Nadu Government Social Welfare Department, and Tamil Nadu AIDS Control Society, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

Nisha from Malaysia secured second place, while Ananya from Puducherry secured third place. They were crowned and awarded prize money of Rs 50,000 for first place, Rs 25,000 for second place, and Rs 11,000 for third place.