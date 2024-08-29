Mark boundaries to save Pallikaranai marshland from encroachment, says PMK's Anbumani Ramadoss

CHENNAI: Pointing out that the State government is yet to demarcate boundaries of Pallikaranai marshland and its influence zones despite being a Ramsar-recognised wetland, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss urged the Tamil Nadu State Wetland Authority to immediately mark the boundaries to save the wetland from encroachments.

“Reports pertaining to the non-marking of boundaries is shocking. Marshland was announced as a Ramsar site 25 months ago. But, the State government remains indifferent in protecting the marshland. It should have leveraged the Ramsar tag and preserved the marshland. But it has failed,” Anbumani said in a statement.

DT Next had published a news story about the delay in marking boundaries on August 26.

He pointed out that listing of survey numbers in the marshland and influence zones was not difficult, and alleged that the Wetland Authority’s failure in doing so suggests an ulterior motive. “If the survey numbers are included in the Second Master Plan, constructions can be prevented on the marsh. It looks like the government has decided to include the survey numbers in the Third Master Plan and allow construction until then. The Wetland Authority is functioning in favour of private builders,” he alleged.

Recalling that Pasumai Thayagam was the first to demand Ramsar tag to the marshland, Anbumani added that lakhs of birds visit the marshland and Muttukadu to Kazhuveli Birds Sanctuary. “However, due to uncontrolled traffic movement, clubs and others scare the migratory birds. The government should also announce the region between Pallikaranai to Kazhuveli as a ‘bird habitat’ to implement restrictions,” he added.

In a separate statement, party founder S Ramadoss condemned the decision of Tata Electronics for appointing 4,000 women from Uttarakhand for its plant in Hosur.

“With the youngsters of Tamil Nadu struggling without jobs, this decision is condemnable. The State government allocated 500 acres of land in Hosur at subsidised cost to Tata Electronics to set up the plant to increase the State’s GDP and provide employment opportunities to Tamil Nadu youths,” he said.

Recalling that DMK promised 75% reservation to local youngsters in private sectors, Ramadoss alleged that it had refused to implement the same to favour businessmen.