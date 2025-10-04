Many wished to decimate DMK; they themselves were doomed, Nehru takes dig at Vijay

TIRUCHY: Municipal Administration Minister and DMK Principal Secretary KN Nehru reminded that the party has a long-standing political history and won’t be deterred by actor Vijay’s challenge. He added that those who vowed to finish off the party had themselves perished.

He pointed out that the courts have sharply questioned the TVK’s functioning with respect to Vijay’s campaigns and the Karur stampede, placing the onus on the organisers to answer the questions raised. “A few people have been asking us whether we are afraid of actor Vijay. What’s there to be afraid of actor Vijay? DMK has a long political history and has seen several individuals who took a vow to decimate the party. But we have seen they themselves perish,” he asserted.

He slammed AIADMK general secretary Edappadi Palaniswami for blaming DMK for the Karur stampede. “Palaniswami has no proof for blaming the State government. What he has been doing is spreading false charges in his bid to take political advantage of a tragedy,” Nehru said.

Pointing out Tamil Nadu’s various crises, including floods, Nehru said that the BJP had remained a mute spectator throughout, without even releasing funds from the Centre under its helm. Meanwhile, the party dared to send a committee only for the Karur incident, he said. The people know the real reason behind this, he added.