Many unhappy as AU decides to include central varsity expert on PhD panel

CHENNAI: The Anna University has decided to bring in an external subject expert from centrally funded universities, like IITs and NITs, during the confirmation of provisional registration in the PhD programmes to enhance the quality of research work.

The decision was announced via a communique from M Kanthababu, director of the Centre for Research, Anna University. He said that apart from centrally funded universities, the representatives will also be picked up in the Anna University departments of four campuses and regional campuses. "The provision will be applicable from October 27 for the Doctoral Committee (DC) meeting convened to confirm the provisional registration of PhD scholars," he said.

According to the official, the supervisor, who will be included as an external member, will be holding the rank of associate professor from the central universities.

The director claimed that the external expert, along with the other DC members, will provide an independent and critical assessment of the scholar's research progress and recommend whether the provisional registration may be confirmed or not confirmed.

"In case the scholar's performance is found unsatisfactory during the first evaluation, the scholar may be permitted to repeat the evaluation within three months from the date of the earlier meeting," he added.

However, the decision drew flak as the circular of the Anna University was shared widely on social media. Many youths objected to the move by the institution, saying that it might affect the progress of research students, as a representative from another state might be new to the environment.