Many of teachers’ demands met, issue will be resolved in consultation with CM, says Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi

TIRUCHY: School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Friday said demands of the teachers would be fulfilled soon in consultation with Chief Minister MK Stalin after his return from the US.

Speaking to reporters in Thanjavur, minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi stated that among the 31 demands placed by the teachers, 12 have already been assured of acceptance.

The minister said the teachers are fighting for their rights and these demands would be taken to the knowledge of Chief Minister MK Stalin once he returns from the US.

He said he would be able to break the deadlock over the issue, as members of the Tamil Nadu Elementary Teachers Organizations Joint Action Committee (TETO-JAC) boycotted schools last Tuesday pressing their demands.

Teachers are demanding salaries on par with the Union government’s pay scale.

The minister refused to answer a query related to self-styled motivational speaker Mahavishnu’s controversial talk delivered at a government school in Chennai.

The minister said that the case is with the court and the law will take its course, he said.

Responding to a question about talks of a rift with alliance partner VCK, the minister said the Dalit party organising a conference to create awareness among the people on prohibition and this need not be politicised.

Minister for Prohibition Muthusamy’s response over the issue is enough, he added.