Manoj Pandian resigns as MLA after joining DMK

CHENNAI: Expelled AIADMK legislator from Alangulam, P H Manoj Pandian, formally joined the DMK on Tuesday, tendered his resignation from the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly (TNLA) the same day.

Accompanied by Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments P K Sekarbabu, Manoj Pandian called on TNLA Speaker M Appavu at his chamber in the Secretariat and handed over a resignation letter.

Shortly after the meeting, Speaker Appavu announced that the resignation had been duly accepted, marking the official end of Pandian’s tenure as an MLA.

A seasoned politician and a prominent face in southern Tamil Nadu, Manoj Pandian was elected from the Alangulam Assembly constituency in the 2021 elections on an AIADMK ticket.