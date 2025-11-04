Manoj Pandian resigns as MLA after joining DMK

Begin typing your search...

    Accompanied by Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments P K Sekarbabu, Manoj Pandian called on TNLA Speaker M Appavu at his chamber in the Secretariat and handed over a resignation letter.

    Expelled AIADMK legislator from Alangulam, P H Manoj Pandian, formally joined the DMK

    CHENNAI: Expelled AIADMK legislator from Alangulam, P H Manoj Pandian, formally joined the DMK on Tuesday, tendered his resignation from the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly (TNLA) the same day.

    Shortly after the meeting, Speaker Appavu announced that the resignation had been duly accepted, marking the official end of Pandian’s tenure as an MLA.

    A seasoned politician and a prominent face in southern Tamil Nadu, Manoj Pandian was elected from the Alangulam Assembly constituency in the 2021 elections on an AIADMK ticket.

