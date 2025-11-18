Manidhanaeyam to offer free mock interview coaching for all APP main exam qualifiers

CHENNAI: The Manidhanaeyam Free IAS Academy on Tuesday announced that it will conduct free mock interview coaching for all candidates who have cleared the Main examination for the post of Assistant Public Prosecutor (APP) Grade-II, irrespective of whether they trained with the academy. The initiative is being organised jointly with the Tamil Nadu & Puducherry Bar Council.

According to Manidhanaeyam founder ‘Saidai’ S Duraisamy, 22 lawyers have qualified in the APP Grade-II main examination conducted by the TNPSC.

The recruitment process began with TNPSC’s notification of 51 vacancies last year in September. The prelims were held on February 22, followed by the main exam from July 26-30. The results were released on November 18.

Bring a passport-size photograph to register till November 22 at Manidhanaeyam’s office in CIT Nagar, or through the academy’s website.

For details, call (044) 24358373, 24330952, 25352595, 9840439393, 8428431107