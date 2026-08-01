Manickam Tagore asks Anbumani to press PM on Cauvery

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president Manickam Tagore on Friday hit back at PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss over his remarks on daring Rahul Gandhi to voice against the Mekedatu dam, saying it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi's responsibility to resolve the Cauvery water dispute and urging the PMK leader to use his access to the BJP-led NDA government to secure Tamil Nadu's rightful share of water.
Alleging that the Prime Minister had failed to discharge this responsibility, Tagore said this remained the grievance of the people of Tamil Nadu.
Pointing out that Anbumani is a Rajya Sabha MP and a member of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance, Tagore said he was in a position to approach the Prime Minister and the Union Jal Shakti Ministry directly to press for Tamil Nadu's interests. "This is what the people of Tamil Nadu expect from him," Tagore said.
Instead of targeting Rahul Gandhi, Tagore said Anbumani should use his political influence within the NDA to ensure Karnataka releases Tamil Nadu's due share of Cauvery water.
Reiterating the Congress party's stance, Tagore said it has consistently supported Tamil Nadu's rights in the Cauvery issue and that Congress legislators would continue to raise the matter in the Assembly. He also called on all political parties in the State to unite and collectively raise Tamil Nadu's concerns, rather than politicising the dispute.