Manickam Tagore asks Anbumani to press PM on Cauvery

Alleging that the Prime Minister had failed to discharge this responsibility, Tagore said this remained the grievance of the people of Tamil Nadu.

Pointing out that Anbumani is a Rajya Sabha MP and a member of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance, Tagore said he was in a position to approach the Prime Minister and the Union Jal Shakti Ministry directly to press for Tamil Nadu's interests. "This is what the people of Tamil Nadu expect from him," Tagore said.